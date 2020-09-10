Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / AP EAMCET admit card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download

AP EAMCET admit card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download

AP EAMCET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET 2020 entrance examination can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP EAMCET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

AP EAMCET admit card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET) 2020 admit card on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET 2020 entrance examination can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule available on the official website, the APEAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream will be conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23, 2020, while the exam for the Agriculture stream is scheduled to be held on September 23, 24, and 25, 2020. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e, from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here’s the direct link for AP EAMCET 2020 admit card



How to download AP EAMCET 2020 admit card:



1. Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in



2. On the homepage, go to the “AP EAMCET 2020” and click on the link that reads, “AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Japan PM Abe calls PM Modi, lists elevation of global partnership as key achievement
Sep 10, 2020 14:27 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Rafale fighter jets inducted into Air Force, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Sep 10, 2020 13:56 IST
Jagan’s 3-capital plan for Andhra gets Centre’s clear backing in high court
Sep 10, 2020 14:24 IST

latest news

In pictures: Rafale joins IAF’s 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’
Sep 10, 2020 14:37 IST
Woman, son burn to death as miscreants torch abandoned anganwadi in Odisha
Sep 10, 2020 14:34 IST
Northern Californian skies turn orange amidst wildfires, people share pics
Sep 10, 2020 14:46 IST
Shiv Sena asks Fadnavis to introspect after CAG faults his flagship scheme
Sep 10, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.