Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 declared at apeamcet.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 declared at apeamcet.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020. (Screengrab )

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Sunday declared the AP EAMCET seat allotment result on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

“Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through Candidate Login,” reads the statement flashing on the council’s official website.

“Registered Candidates can get their Login ID by sending SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET(space)01(space)Your HallTicketNumber’ through their registered mobile number. Candidates can get their Allotted Seat Details by sending SMS to 8790499899 as’APEAMCET(space)02(space) HallTicket Number,” reads the notice.



Direct link to check AP EAMCET allotment result 2020.

How to check AP EAMCET allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at apeamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in with your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its printout for future reference

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

‘Disgraceful’: Health minister Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine ‘doubts’
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Akshay Kumar unveils FAU-G anthem, people introduce PUBG memes on Twitter
by Trisha Sengupta
‘Roles are being written with me in mind’
by S Farah Rizvi
‘I’m not ready for small & average roles’
by Deep Saxena
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.