AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 11:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020. (PTI file )

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare AP EAMCET seat allotment result on Sunday, January 3, 2021, after 6 pm on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

How to check AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at apeamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET allotment result link



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in with your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its printout for future reference

