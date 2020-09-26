AP EAMCET answer key 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on Saturday released the answer key for AP EAMCET 2020 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AP EAMCET 2020 examination can download their answer key online at sche.ap.gov.in using their application and hall ticket number.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before September 28, 2020.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET answer key 2020.

How to check AP EAMCET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 answer key”

Select the examination session for which they appeared

The AP EAMCET 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen