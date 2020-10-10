AP EAMCET results 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

Sections
AP EAMCET results 2020: Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:41 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

AP EAMCET results 2020.(PTI file)

AP EAMCET results 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 results will be announced on Saturday at 10 am. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will hold a press conference at 10.00 am today in R&B building,1st floor, Vijayawada to announce the results.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The council conducted the special AP EAMCET 2020 examination for candidates who were covid-19 positive on October 7, 2020, while for other candidates the entrance examination was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2020 after it is declared:



Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in



On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

