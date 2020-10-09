Sections
Home / Education / AP EAMCET results 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

AP EAMCET results 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

AP EAMCET results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

AP EAMCET results 2020. (PTI file)

AP EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the results of AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 examination on Saturday, October 10, 2020, its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET 2020 answer key was released on September 26, 2020, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, on or before September 28, 2020.

The varsity on October 7, conducted a special exam of AP EAMCET for candidates who were coronavirus positive. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.



How to check AP EAMCET results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

