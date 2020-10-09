Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / AP ECET rank card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

AP ECET rank card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

AP ECET rank card 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their rank cards online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP ECET rank card 2020. (Screengrab )

AP ECET rank card 2020: The JNT University Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the rank card for AP ECET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their rank cards online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2020 examination was conducted on September 14, 2020. The provisional answer keys were released on September 15 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 17, 2020. The results for AP ECET 2020 examination were declared on October 6, 2020.

Direct link to check AP ECET rank card 2020



How to check AP ECET rank card 2020:



Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in



On the homepage, go to the AP ECET 2020 section and click on the link that reads, “RanK Cards”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP ECET rank card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Oct 09, 2020 10:29 IST
NIA arrests activist Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
Oct 09, 2020 11:00 IST
RTGS payment system will be available 24x7 from December 2020
Oct 09, 2020 10:50 IST
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Oct 09, 2020 05:09 IST

latest news

Out with the modern, in with the new in Deutsche Bank art sale
Oct 09, 2020 11:24 IST
IFS day: PM congratulates IFS officers for their service during Covid-19
Oct 09, 2020 11:20 IST
He’s a major asset, a worry for bowlers: Lara’s praise for DC youngster
Oct 09, 2020 11:21 IST
Delhi should prepare for 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases during winter: Report
Oct 09, 2020 11:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.