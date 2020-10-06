AP ECET results 2020 declared at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP ECET results 2020: The JNT University Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the results of AP ECET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2020 examination was conducted on September 14, 2020. The provisional answer keys were released on September 15 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 17, 2020.

Direct link to check AP ECET results 2020.

How to check AP ECET results 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the AP ECET 2020 section and click on the link that reads, “Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP ECET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.