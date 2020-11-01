Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / AP govt launches app to monitor educational institutions during COVID-19 pandemic

AP govt launches app to monitor educational institutions during COVID-19 pandemic

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Adimulapu Suresh said a task force has been created with the Collectors and other officials to monitor the situation and random tests would be conducted for the students on a regular basis.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 12:02 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.(ANI )

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday said that an application has been created to see that all schools, reopening from November 2, adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said a task force has been created with the Collectors and other officials to monitor the situation and random tests would be conducted for the students on a regular basis. Every effort would be made to hold sanitation classes on alternate days till noon, he added.

With reference to Intermediate classes, the minister said that the second-year intermediate classes would begin from November 2 and the first-year from November 16.

A schedule has been prepared to complete the 2020-21 academic year by August. Only online admissions have been permitted to the 647 colleges and 5,83,760 seats were allotted.

Some colleges that failed to follow the standard procedures were denied renewal this year.

Renewal for nearly 611 colleges has been rejected for violating the norms and out of them, 200 colleges were given permission after they submitted an affidavit that they would abide by the norms. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Nov 01, 2020 12:05 IST
LIVE: People of Bihar are now trusting the NDA government, says PM Modi in Samastipur
Nov 01, 2020 12:14 IST
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Nov 01, 2020 11:34 IST
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Nov 01, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP aims to secure fourth straight win in Siwan
Nov 01, 2020 12:29 IST
Mukesh Khanna defends comment, isn’t worried women will turn against him
Nov 01, 2020 12:24 IST
Pietersen takes sly dig at ECB on Archer, Stokes’ participation in IPL
Nov 01, 2020 12:15 IST
MCG survey to identify city’s dangerous buildings
Nov 01, 2020 12:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.