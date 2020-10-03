AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020: Last day to raise objections, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020: The last date to raise objections against Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam answer key 2020 is today, October 3, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment examination can check the answer key online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was held from September 20 to 26, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. A total of 10,56,931 candidates have registered for the recruitment examination this year.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 16,208 vacancies for various positions, out of which, 14,062 vacancies are in village secretariats and 2,166 in ward secretariats.

Candidates can raise their objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations.

Direct link to raise objections against AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020.

How to check AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised initial keys”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the exam

The answer key in the pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.