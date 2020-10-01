Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020 released at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, raise objections before October 3

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020 released at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, raise objections before October 3

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020. (Screengrab )

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam has released the answer key for the recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam was conducted from September 20 to 26, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

This year, a total of 10,56,931 candidates have registered for the recruitment examination.



The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16,208 vacancies for various positions, out of which, 14,062 vacancies are in village secretariats and 2,166 in ward secretariats..

Candidates can raise their objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before October 3, 2020.

Direct link to check AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020.

How to check AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised initial keys”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the exam

The answer key in the pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka set off on foot for Hathras after police stop them
Oct 01, 2020 14:20 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Oct 01, 2020 14:15 IST
SC okays DGCA plan for full refund on cancelled flights due to lockdown
Oct 01, 2020 13:00 IST

latest news

Day 1 of increased toll: Long queue of vehicles at two toll gates in Thane
Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST
EU to start legal action against UK on Internal Market today
Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST
Sacha Baron Cohen ‘risked his life’ to make Borat 2, wore bulletproof vest
Oct 01, 2020 14:11 IST
Dilip Kumar reacts to restoration of Peshawar home by Pakistani government
Oct 01, 2020 14:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.