Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020 declared at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link

AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020 declared at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link

AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the AP Grama Sachivalyam 2020 examination can check their results online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020. (Screengrab )

AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam has declared the results of the recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AP Grama Sachivalyam 2020 examination can check their results online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam was conducted from September 20 to 26, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. A total of 10,56,931 candidates have registered for the recruitment examination this year.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16,208 vacancies for various positions, out of which, 14,062 vacancies are in village secretariats and 2,166 in ward secretariats.



Direct link to check AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020

How to check AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020:

Visit the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Examination results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 16:14 IST

latest news

Centre invites applications for new Jawaharlal Nehru University V-C
Oct 27, 2020 16:50 IST
Kerala Opposition leader says CMO involved in gold smuggling case
Oct 27, 2020 16:48 IST
Poll suggests Donald Trump likely winner in Texas; leads Biden by 5 points
Oct 27, 2020 16:47 IST
Centre amends laws to allow people from outside J&K to buy land there
Oct 27, 2020 16:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.