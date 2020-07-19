AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment exam 2020 postponed

Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment exam 2020 that was scheduled to be held in the second week of August has been postponed till further notice, due to Covid-19. The exam was scheduled to be held from August 9 to 14.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, IAS, Principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday tweeted about the postponement of the exam.

“GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course,” he wrote on Twitter.

The AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment drive is conducted to fill over 14000 vacancies in the village secretariat. The advertisement was released in the month of January.

The posts include:

The posts include, Panchayat Secretary, village revenue officer, ANMs/ Multi purpose health assistant (female), village fisheries assistant, village horticulture assistant, village agriculture assistant, village sericulture assistant , Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

