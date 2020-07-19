Sections
Home / Education / AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment exam 2020 postponed

AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment exam 2020 postponed

Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment exam 2020 that was scheduled to be held in the second week of August has been postponed till further notice, due to Covid-19. The exam was scheduled to be held from August 9 to 14.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP Grama Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment exam 2020 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment exam 2020 that was scheduled to be held in the second week of August has been postponed till further notice, due to Covid-19. The exam was scheduled to be held from August 9 to 14.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, IAS, Principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday tweeted about the postponement of the exam.

“GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course,” he wrote on Twitter.

 



The AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment drive is conducted to fill over 14000 vacancies in the village secretariat. The advertisement was released in the month of January.

The posts include:

The posts include, Panchayat Secretary, village revenue officer, ANMs/ Multi purpose health assistant (female), village fisheries assistant, village horticulture assistant, village agriculture assistant, village sericulture assistant , Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nearly 200 crore found in Swiss account of 80-yr-old woman who claims less than 2 lakh as annual income
Jul 19, 2020 14:53 IST
Russian ambassador to Britain rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Jul 19, 2020 14:52 IST
Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 14:45 IST
Rajasthan crisis: Congress hits back at BJP with demand for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Jul 19, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.