AP High Court Recruitment 2021: 55 vacancies of civil judge under direct recruitment on offer, here’s direct link

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hc.ap.nic.in on or before January 2, 2021, until 11:59pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division), out of which 55 vacancies are to be filled under direct recruitment and 13 vacancies to be filled under recruitment by transfer.

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate needs to be practising as an Advocate for not less than three years as on December 3, 2020, is eligible to apply for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) under direct recruitment.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the OC/BC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 400. However, the SC/ST candidates who are not the residents of Andhra Pradesh will have to pay the application fee of Rs 800 instead of Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

