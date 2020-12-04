Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / AP High Court Recruitment 2021: 55 vacancies of civil judge under direct recruitment on offer, here’s direct link

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: 55 vacancies of civil judge under direct recruitment on offer, here’s direct link

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hc.ap.nic.in on or before January 2, 2021, until 11:59pm.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP High Court Recruitment 2021. (Screengrab )

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hc.ap.nic.in on or before January 2, 2021, until 11:59pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division), out of which 55 vacancies are to be filled under direct recruitment and 13 vacancies to be filled under recruitment by transfer.

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate needs to be practising as an Advocate for not less than three years as on December 3, 2020, is eligible to apply for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) under direct recruitment.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the OC/BC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 400. However, the SC/ST candidates who are not the residents of Andhra Pradesh will have to pay the application fee of Rs 800 instead of Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:35 IST
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
Dec 04, 2020 13:22 IST
TRS widens lead, BJP, AIMIM in close race for 2nd spot in Hyderabad poll trends
Dec 04, 2020 13:41 IST
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Dec 04, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

Anthony Fauci apologises for doubting UK’s approval of Pfizer vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 13:40 IST
Understanding without words: Father shares touching interaction with son
Dec 04, 2020 13:41 IST
Disregarding binding precedents no contempt, says Bombay HC, exonerates magistrate
Dec 04, 2020 13:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DDC candidate shot at, Omar slams attackers
Dec 04, 2020 13:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.