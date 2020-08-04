AP Inter Re-verification results 2020 declared at bie.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP Inter Re-verification results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the results of IPE March Recounting and Re-Verification 2020 on its official website.

Students who have applied for the recounting and reverification of AP intermediate marks can check their results online at bie.ap.gov.in.

Here’s a direct link to check results.

Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Recounting and Re-verification Result: How to check

Step 1: Students can visit the official website at rcres.bieap.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your AP Intermediate Recounting and Re-verification Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Recounting and Re-verification Results marksheet and take its print out for future references.