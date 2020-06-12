Sections
Home / Education / AP Inter Result 2020: BIEAP declares Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2020: BIEAP declares Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results at bie.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2020: BIEAP has declared Manabadi 1st and 2nd year results at bie.ap.gov.in. Check details here.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP Inter Results 2020 (bie.ap.gov.in)

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared the 1st and 2nd year Manabadi inter results on its official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Students can login on the result page and check their grades. Students have been marked on grading point system.

Around 10 lakh students had taken the AP inter 1st and 2nd year exams this year. In the year 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the 1st year and 5,10,298 took the 2nd year exam. The pass percentage was 60% for the 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

Direct link to check AP Inter first year (general) result

Direct link to check AP Inter second year (general) result

AP Intermediate Result 2020: Live Updates

How to check AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results for 1st and 2nd year exam can be checked online.Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Click on IPE March 2020 result link on the homepage. You will be redirected to the result page. Key in your login credentials. Your result will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check Andhra Pradesh inter results 2020



List of Alternative Websites to check AP Inter Results 2020:



sakshieducation.com, resultseenadu.net, andhrajyothy.com, vidyavision.com, examresults.ap.nic.in, exametc.com, telugu.news18.com, results.prajasakti.com, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, visalaandhra.com, results.shiksha, examresults.net



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Did Captain America predict the coronavirus in 2011? Screengrab goes viral
Jun 12, 2020 16:46 IST
Invest in fixed deposit to master the risk and return conundrum
Jun 12, 2020 16:43 IST
BIEAP Manabadi Inter Results 2020 out, check pass percentage here
Jun 12, 2020 16:48 IST
Corbett Tiger Reserve to reopen after 3 months, tourists limited to 3 zones
Jun 12, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.