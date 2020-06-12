AP Inter Result 2020 Live Updates: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year result today at bieap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2020 Live Updates: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board will declare the inter 1st and 2nd year exam results today at 4 pm on its official website at bieap.gov.in. Follow live updates here for all details about the result, pass percentage, toppers...
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, will declare the AP Inter Results 2020 for its first and second-year exam today at 4 pm. Students who have taken the AP Inter exams will be able to check their results online at bieap.gov.in by logging in using their roll number and other login credentials. The results of the Manabadi AP Inter exam is based on the grade points system. Here in the liveblog we will tell you about how to check your result, pass percentage, toppers list, details of result and other latest updates. Stay tuned.
As per the media reports, around 8 to 10 lakh students take for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year. In 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year exam
The announcement of Manabadi AP 1st Inter Results and AP 2nd Year Inter results 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.