AP Inter Result 2020 Live Updates: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year result today at bieap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, will declare the AP Inter Results 2020 for its first and second-year exam today at 4 pm. Students who have taken the AP Inter exams will be able to check their results online at bieap.gov.in by logging in using their roll number and other login credentials. The results of the Manabadi AP Inter exam is based on the grade points system. Here in the liveblog we will tell you about how to check your result, pass percentage, toppers list, details of result and other latest updates. Stay tuned.

10:42 am IST AP Inter Result 2020: What was the pass percent last year? In the year 2019, the pass percentage was 60% for 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.



