AP Inter Results 2020: BIEAP Manabadi result details, all you need to know

AP Inter Results 2020: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP Inter results 2020 of first and second year students. Education minister of Andhra Pradesh Adimulapu Suresh released the results on Friday at results.bie.ap.gov.in. Here we will provide you full details about the pass percentage, number of students, direct links to check general and vocational results, steps to check the results online, grading system and third-party websites where results can be checked.

Pass Percentage: This year the total pass percentage for first year students was 59 while for second year students it was 63. However, this year BIEAP records a dip in pass percentage. As compared to last year the pass percentage has recorded a dip of 1% in first year exam and a dip of 9% in the second year exam. In the year 2019, the pass percentage for first year was 60 while for 2nd year exam, the pass percentage was 72. In the year 2018, 62% of the students passed the first year examination while the pass percentage for second year was 73.33%.

Number of Students: A total of 10,65,155 appeared for both first year and second year intermediate exams of Andhra Pradesh.Out of the 10,65,155 students, 4.88 lakh appeared for second year exam while the remaining 5.77 lakh students appeared for first year exam. In the year 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the 1st year and 5,10,298 appeared for 2nd year exam.

Girls outperform boys: This year also, girls have outperformed boys. In the year 2019, the pass percentage of second year girls was 75% and for boys it was 69%.Among all, 2,22,798 girls appeared for the second year Inter exam of which 1,49,010 girls passed making a total pass percentage of 67.Among 2,12,857 boys who appeared for second year exam 1,27,379 passed making a total pass percentage of 60.

A total of 5,07,230 students appeared for Intermediate first year examinations, of which 3,00,560 students passed making a total pass percentage of 59.Similarly, 2,49,611 boys appeared for the first-year exams, of which 1,36,195 boys passed making a total pass percentage of 55.

This year, Krishna district has topped with a pass percentage of 70 followed by Srikakulam district.

Grading System: This year, the first year result has been declared with subject wise marks as the grading system that was started last year has been cancelled. However, the second year students who were marked under grading system last year will get the subject-wise grade points like last year.

Direct links to check AP Inter general and vocational results:

Direct link to check AP Inter first year (general) result

Direct link to check AP Inter second year (general) result

Direct link to check AP Inter 1st year vocational result

Direct link to check AP Inter 2nd year vocational result

List of alternative websites: As soon as the result was declared, the official website crashed and was not opening for a while. However, it opened a few moments later. Students who are still unable to check their results on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in, can try for the alternative websites. Here are some of the third-party websites who have partnered with BIEAP to show the results:

sakshieducation.com, resultseenadu.net, andhrajyothy.com, vidyavision.com, examresults.ap.nic.in, exametc.com, telugu.news18.com, results.prajasakti.com, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, visalaandhra.com, results.shiksha, examresults.net

Steps to check AP Inter Results 2020 online:

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2020 for 1st and 2nd year exam can be checked online.Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Click on IPE March 2020 result link on the homepage. You will be redirected to the result page. Key in your login credentials. Your result will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.