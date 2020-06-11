AP Inter Results 2020 Date and Time: Andhra intermediate results to be declared tomorrow

Sections
AP Inter Results 2020 Date and Time: Students who have appeared in the AP inter exam will be able to check their results online at bieap.gov.in after it is declared.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:02 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

AP Inter Results 2020 Date and Time: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Andhra Pradesh inter exam results 2020 on Friday, June 12. The results will be announced for first and second-year students at 4pm.

Last year, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year. The pass percentage was 60% for the 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

AP Intermediate Results 2020: How to check



Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in



Step 2: Click on the link active for AP Inter Results 2020

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other details and log in

Step 4: The AP Intermediate Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Results Marksheet and take its print out for future references.

The announcement of AP 1st year Inter Results and AP 2nd Year Inter Results 2020 has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Andhra education minister A Suresh has announced that Class 10 exams will be held as scheduled from July 3. No cancellation, unlike in Telangana.

