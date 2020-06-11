Sections
Home / Education / AP Inter Results 2020: How to check 1st and 2nd year scores at bie.ap.gov.in after declaration

AP Inter Results 2020: How to check 1st and 2nd year scores at bie.ap.gov.in after declaration

AP Inter Results 2020: As per the media reports, around 8 to 10 lakh students appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP Inter Results 2020. (Shutterstock)

AP Inter Results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the Andhra Pradesh intermediate exam Results 2020 on Friday according to reports in a section of media. According to these reports, the results will be announced for first and second-year students at 4 pm on Friday. However, hindustantimes.com does not have any confirmed information regarding declaration of AP inter results date.

If reports regarding the declaration of results are correct, students will be able to check their results online at bieap.gov.in after it is declared.

As per the media reports, around 8 to 10 lakh students appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year.

AP Intermediate Results 2020: How to check



Step 1: Students can visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2020

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 score will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Results Marksheet and take its print out for future references.

The announcement of AP ist year Inter Results and AP 2nd Year Inter Results 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, 3 states seek isolation coaches from railways
Jun 11, 2020 19:31 IST
Assam gas well fire continues to rage on; extent contained to the well
Jun 11, 2020 19:30 IST
Uttarakhand man found dead in suspicious circumstance after forced double quarantine
Jun 11, 2020 19:22 IST
Decoding China’s playbook | HT Editorial
Jun 11, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.