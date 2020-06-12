AP Inter Results 2020: Krishna district tops, girls outperform boys

Sections
AP Inter Results 2020: Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 67% and for boys, it is 60%.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:44 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

AP Inter Results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, has announced the first and second-year intermediate exam results 2020 on its official website. With this, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state to announce the Class 11 and 12 (Intermediate first year and second year) results in the country. The intermediate examination was concluded on March 19.

A total of 10,65,155 students appeared for both first-year and second-year Intermediate exams. In which, 5,07,230 students appeared for Intermediate first year examinations, of which 3,00,560 students passed. For second-year intermediate examinations, 4,35,655 students appeared and out of them, 2,76,389 students passed.

Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 67% and for boys, it is 60%.

This year, Krishna district has topped with a pass percentage of 70% followed by Srikakulam district. The pass percentage was 63% in the second year, 59% in the first year.



The Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced that the students were given subject-wise marks for the first year, while the grading system was followed for the second year.

