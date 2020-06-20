Sections
Home / Education / AP inter supplementary 1st, 2nd year July exams cancelled

AP inter supplementary 1st, 2nd year July exams cancelled

“The students, who could not pass the previous two successive Intermediate examinations in the past, will be deemed to have been passed,” the minister said.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:55 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday announced the cancellation of AP Intermediate first and second year advanced supplementary examinations 2020. The exams were scheduled to be held in July. The decision was taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

“The students, who could not pass the previous two successive Intermediate examinations in the past, will be deemed to have been passed,” the minister said.

The state government has also decided to cancel AP SSC or class 10 examinations which were scheduled to be conducted from July 10 to 15, State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh informed on Saturday. As a result of this decision, all the 6.3 lakh students who were supposed to write the SSC or Class 10 examinations in the state will be declared passed.

After reviewing the covid-19 situation, the chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided that it would be better to cancel the SSC examinations as was done in other states in the best interests of the students and their parents



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ban on entry of widow: Haryana women commission asks DC to suspend Fatehabad village sarpanch
Jun 20, 2020 19:55 IST
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Jun 20, 2020 19:56 IST
Plea in Delhi high court against LG’s five-day institutional quarantine order
Jun 20, 2020 19:52 IST
AP inter supplementary 1st, 2nd year July exams cancelled
Jun 20, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.