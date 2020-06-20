AP inter supplementary 1st, 2nd year July exams cancelled

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday announced the cancellation of AP Intermediate first and second year advanced supplementary examinations 2020. The exams were scheduled to be held in July. The decision was taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

“The students, who could not pass the previous two successive Intermediate examinations in the past, will be deemed to have been passed,” the minister said.

The state government has also decided to cancel AP SSC or class 10 examinations which were scheduled to be conducted from July 10 to 15, State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh informed on Saturday. As a result of this decision, all the 6.3 lakh students who were supposed to write the SSC or Class 10 examinations in the state will be declared passed.

After reviewing the covid-19 situation, the chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided that it would be better to cancel the SSC examinations as was done in other states in the best interests of the students and their parents