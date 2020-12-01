AP NEET provisional merit list 2020 released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP NEET provisional merit list 2020: Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Science (NTRUHS) on Monday released the AP NEET provisional merit list 2020 for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admission under state quota seats on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AP NEET counselling 2020 can check the provisional merit list online at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

This year, a total of 13,089 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses under state quota in Andhra Pradesh.

“Candidates are informed to submit their grievances, if any, in the displayed provisional merit position, with regard to his/her details ( Gender, Category, Local ARea , EWS & Minority) , it should be brought to the notice immediately through the e-mail to ntrhelpdesk2020@gmail.com with proper supporting documents to reach by 3.00 PM on 03-12-2020 duly mentioning their Rank , Roll Number,” read the official notice.

How to check AP NEET provisional merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at ntruhs.ap.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MBBS-BDS-AYUSH 2020-Provisional Merit List of Candidates applied - after verification of uploaded certificate”

The AP NEET provisional merit list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen.