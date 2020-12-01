Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / AP NEET provisional merit list 2020 released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in, here’s direct link

AP NEET provisional merit list 2020 released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in, here’s direct link

AP NEET provisional merit list 2020: Candidates who have registered for the AP NEET counselling 2020 can check the provisional merit list online at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP NEET provisional merit list 2020. (PTI file )

AP NEET provisional merit list 2020: Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Science (NTRUHS) on Monday released the AP NEET provisional merit list 2020 for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admission under state quota seats on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AP NEET counselling 2020 can check the provisional merit list online at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

This year, a total of 13,089 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses under state quota in Andhra Pradesh.

“Candidates are informed to submit their grievances, if any, in the displayed provisional merit position, with regard to his/her details ( Gender, Category, Local ARea , EWS & Minority) , it should be brought to the notice immediately through the e-mail to ntrhelpdesk2020@gmail.com with proper supporting documents to reach by 3.00 PM on 03-12-2020 duly mentioning their Rank , Roll Number,” read the official notice.



Direct link to check AP NEET provisional merit list 2020.

How to check AP NEET provisional merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at ntruhs.ap.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MBBS-BDS-AYUSH 2020-Provisional Merit List of Candidates applied - after verification of uploaded certificate”

The AP NEET provisional merit list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern over farmers’ protest in India
Dec 01, 2020 12:32 IST
Serum Institute says its vaccine candidate Covishield safe and immunogenic
Dec 01, 2020 12:47 IST
Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Dec 01, 2020 11:19 IST
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Dec 01, 2020 11:44 IST

latest news

Supreme Court rejects Chanda Kochhar’s appeal against termination
Dec 01, 2020 12:51 IST
AP NEET provisional merit list 2020 released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in, here’s direct link
Dec 01, 2020 12:50 IST
Ronit complains about faulty delivery, Priyanka recalls Miss World moment
Dec 01, 2020 12:46 IST
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Dec 01, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.