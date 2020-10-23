Sections
AP PGECET Result 2020 declared, here's direct link to download score card

AP PGECET Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download score card

AP PGECET Result 2020: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has declared the AP PGECET Result 2020 on its official website at sche.ap.gov.in. Here’s how to download scorecard.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP PGECET Result 2020 declared (PTI)

AP PGECET Result 2020: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has declared the AP PGECET Result 2020 on its official website at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have taken the exam can download their score card by logging in to the official website.The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted the AP PGECET 2020 examination from September 28 to 30, 2020, in two shifts, i.e. from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

AP PGECET Result 2020 Direct Link

How to check AP PGECET Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit official website at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Link that reads AP PGECET 2020 Result

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 4: Your AP PGECET 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout

