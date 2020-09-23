AP PGECET admit card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

Sections
AP PGECET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP PGECET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

AP PGECET admit card 2020: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 examination on its official website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the AP PGECET 2020 examination from September 28 to 30, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e. from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download the AP PGECET admit card 2020.



How to download the AP PGECET admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in



On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET section click on the link that reads, “Download hall tickets”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP PGECET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

