AP PGECET answer key 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

AP PGECET answer key 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

AP PGECET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the answer key online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AP PGECET answer key 2020. (HT file)

AP PGECET answer key 2020: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the answer key for AP PGECET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the answer key online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted the AP PGECET 2020 examination from September 28 to 30, 2020, in two shifts, i.e. from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

“The Question paper along with the response will be placed in the website www.sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet . The candidate can download the respective question paper along with the responses. The objections, if any, on the preliminary key must be sent to appgecet2020objections@gmail.com only on or before 04-10-2020, 12.00 noon. Objections sent to any other mail will not be considered,” reads the official notice.



The objections must be submitted in the below format:

Direct link to check AP PGECET answer key 2020.

How to check AP PGECET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET section click on the link that reads, “Exam Papers and preliminary keys”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the subject

The AP PGECET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

