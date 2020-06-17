AP Polycet 2020 application form: Deadline to apply extended, full details here

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada has extended the last date to apply for AP POLYCET or Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test till July 21. Candidates seeking admission in to all diploma courses in engineering/ non engineering/ technology offered at polytechnics/ institutions in the state can apply online at polycetap.nic.in.

Who can apply:

Candidate should belong to the State of Andhra Pradesh

Candidates should have passed SSC exam from a recognised board with subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, with minimum of 35% Marks in each subject.

For admission into the Diploma Courses like Hotel Management and Catering Technology, D. Pharmacy, the entry qualification is 10 + 2 or 12th Standard. These candidates need not appear for POLYCET-2020 for admission into the said courses. A separate notification will be issued for admission to the said Diploma Courses.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus: The examination (POLYCET) will be of 2 hours duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry of Class 10th.

The Question paper will consist of 120 multiple choice questions

60 Questions in Mathematics for 60 Marks.

30 Questions in Physics for 30 Marks.

30 Questions in Chemistry for 30 Marks

Click here for admission booklet

Download application form