AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020 declared at appolycet.nic.in, here’s direct link

AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has declared the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) first phase seat allotment results on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the AP POLYCET counselling 2020 can check the first seat allotment results online at appolycet.nic.in.

“Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through ‘Candidates Login’,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

Direct link to check AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020.

How to check AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at appolycet.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

The AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.