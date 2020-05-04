AP Recruitment 2020: 235 vacancies for specialist faculty on offer, check details

The Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday invited online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Faculty at Government Medical Colleges and Government General Hospitals in the State for a period of one year on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at dme.ap.nic.in on or before May 9, 2020. The online registration process had started on May 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 235 vacancies of Specialist Faculty at Government Medical Colleges and Government General Hospitals. Out of which, 32 vacancies are for Pediatrics, 11 for ENT, 45 for Radiology, 23 for Cardiology, 9 for Neurology, 2 for Nephrology, 84 for OBG, 9 for SPM, 5 for TBCD, 6 for Emergency Medicine, and 9 for Microbiology.

Educational qualification:

1. Microbiology - A candidate should have M.D.(Bacteriology)/ M.D.(Microbiology)/ MBBS with M.Sc.( Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology)M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) Ph.D.(Med.Bacteriology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology) / with Ph.D(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) with Ph.D. (Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Bacteriology) with Ph.D. (Med. Microbiology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) with D.Sc. (Med. Micro.)

2. Others - An applicant should have a MD / MS/ DM / M.Ch / DNB degree in the concerned specialty recognized by MCI

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

