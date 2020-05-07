APEAMCET 2020 application deadline extended, check details here

Sections
Andhra Pradesh government has extended application deadline for APEAMCET till May 20. This has been done after the Indian government announced extension of lockdown till May 17.

Updated: May 07, 2020 08:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

APEAMCET 2020 application deadline extended (HT File)

EAMCET stands for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test that is conduct by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK)

“Last date for submission of online applications without late fee is 20-05-2020” the official notice reads.Aspirants can apply online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for APEAMCET 2020 was March 29 which was extended till April 17. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to 23 which was then postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.The deadline to apply was then extended till May 7. Now, it has been extended till May 20.



APEAMCET is conducted in computer based test mode by JNTUK. The revised dates will be announced in the due course of time.

