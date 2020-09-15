Sections
APECET 2020 answer key released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

APECET 2020 answer key. (HT file)

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday released the preliminary answer key for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can raise objections (if any) in a prescribed format and mail it to apecet2020keyobjections@gmail.com on or before September 17, 2020, until 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to send their objection in the following format:

“The objections received after the due date and time or the objections not in the required format will not be entertained,” reads the official notice.



The council conducted the AP ECET examination on September 4, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check AP ECET 2020 answer key.

How to check AP ECET 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Exam Papers & Preliminary Keys”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the subject

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

