APICET 2020 exam to be conducted in September, check important dates here

According to the schedule, the admit cards for APICET 2020 will be released on September 3, 2020, on the council’s official website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be conducting the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) on September 10 and 11, 2020.

According to the schedule, the admit cards for APICET 2020 will be released on September 3, 2020, on the council’s official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the admit card online at apsche.org.

The council will release the preliminary answer key for APICET 2020 on September 12, 2020. Candidates can raise their objections (if any) on or before September 14, 2020.

The APICET examination is held for admissions into the 1st year of MBA/MCA Course and 2nd year lateral entry into MCA Course for the academic year 2020-21.



