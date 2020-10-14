Sections
Home / Education / Appeal in Madras HC seeking NEET results after implementing panel recommendation on quota for govt school students

In March last year, a panel headed by retired Judge Kalaiyarasan was set up to make recommendations to the government regarding internal allocation in NEET exams to students studying in government schools.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 09:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Madras

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man has approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions that the NEET examination results should be announced after implementing the recommendation of a panel of retired Judge P Kalaiyarasan set up in connection with the 7.5 per cent internal quota in the NEET examination for government school students.

The Bench took up case today as a matter of urgency.

Attorney Prasanna Rajan filed the appeal on behalf of Dr. Ramakrishnan from Madurai.

In March last year, a panel headed by retired Judge Kalaiyarasan was set up to make recommendations to the government regarding internal allocation in NEET exams to students studying in government schools.



The committee, which consisted of 6 members, including the Secretary of Health, the Principal Secretary of School Education, and the Legal Secretary, has also filed a report on the matter.

The government has approved it and sent it to the Governor for approval. But the results of the NEET exam are due to be released this week. So, the petitioner approached the court seeking its interference.

Retired Judge Kalaiyarasan had earlier made an appeal that the results of the NEET examination should not be published without implementing the recommendation of the committee.

