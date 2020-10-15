Applications invited for CSS Scholarship 2020, apply till October 31

Online applications have been invited for Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship for College and University Students for the year 2020. The scholarship programme is sponsored by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a press note regarding this.

As per the press release, candidates interested and eligible for the scholarship can apply for the programme online at scholarships.gov.in.

“Online application for “Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship for College and University Students” for the year 2020, 1st Renewal for the year 2019, 2nd renewal for the year 2018, 3rd Renewal for the year 2017 and 4th Renewal for the year 2016 is available on National Scholarship Portal (http://scholarships.gov.in). Students may visit the National Scholarship Portal to apply for fresh & renewal of scholarship,” reads the official notice.

The last date for submission of the online application form for renewal and for fresh scholarship 2020 is October 31, 2020.

Candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to the institute) else the application would be treated as invalid.