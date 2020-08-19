Appointment process of teachers to begin from August 27: Assam Education Minister

Sections
He said that appointment letters to 300 candidates will be distributed at the event to be held at Shankar Dev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Guwahati

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (HT file )

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that appointment process of lower and upper primary teachers in the state will begin from August 27.

He said that appointment letters to 300 candidates will be distributed at the event to be held at Shankar Dev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Other candidates will be able to download appointment letters from specific websites.

He also said that 7,000 candidates will be appointed as Lower Primary ME teachers.

