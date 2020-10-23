Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Appointments’ decision by DU VC Tyagi in compliance with norms: Varsity to Education Ministry

Appointments’ decision by DU VC Tyagi in compliance with norms: Varsity to Education Ministry

The power tussle at Delhi University escalated on Friday with the acting registrar, P C Jha, informing the Education Ministry that recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi are in compliance with varsity norms.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:23 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Delhi University (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The power tussle at Delhi University escalated on Friday with the acting registrar, P C Jha, informing the Education Ministry that recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi are in compliance with varsity norms.

Intervening in the row between the vice chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor P C Joshi on Thursday night, the ministry said appointments made by Tyagi were not “valid” as he is on leave.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, controversy erupted when Tyagi removed Joshi as pro-VC on Thursday and appointed Geeta Bhatt, director of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Eduction Board of the university, in his place. Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday. However, the same day, Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

“The Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi, has taken decision in due compliance with the Act, Statutes and ordinances of Delhi University. It is informed that P C Jha in addition to his responsibilities as Director, South Campus, is also acting as Registrar as an interim arrangement. It is also informed that Geeta Bhatt has been appointed as Pro VC in place of P C Joshi,” Jha said in a letter to the ministry.

In his letter to the university registrar on Thursday, Birendra Kumar Singh, deputy secretary in the Education Ministry, wrote that “orders issued by Vice Chancellor during the period of absence on medical ground without joining the office properly and officially is not valid and should not be acted upon by the university functionary”.

In future, if the vice chancellor wants to join office, a proper medical fitness certificate issued by a competent authority who treated him should be obtained, he said. “Pro VC P C Joshi will be acting as Vice Chancellor during the period and all orders should be issued under the statues with his approval,” Singh had said

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Oct 23, 2020 15:08 IST
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
Oct 23, 2020 15:13 IST
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Oct 23, 2020 14:28 IST
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
Oct 23, 2020 15:07 IST

latest news

Kareena reveals Saif’s reaction when she told him of 2nd pregnancy
Oct 23, 2020 15:19 IST
Europe’s economy risks new contraction from Covid-19 curbs
Oct 23, 2020 15:18 IST
Maharashtra invites Tesla to invest in state;discussions held
Oct 23, 2020 15:17 IST
Federal Bank expects spurt in NPAs in next two quarters
Oct 23, 2020 15:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.