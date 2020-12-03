APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020 declared at aps-csb.in, here’s direct link

Sections
APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the APS CSB recruitment examination 2020 can check their results online at aps-csb.in.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020. (Screengrab)

APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020: The Army Public School (APS) on Thursday declared the results of the online recruitment examination for PGT (Post Graduate Teachers), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), and PRT (Primary Teacher) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the APS CSB recruitment examination 2020 can check their results online at aps-csb.in.

The school conducted the online screening test on November 21 and 22, 2020. Candidates who will qualify the screening test will be eligible to appear for interviews, evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.

Direct link to check APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020.



How to check APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020:



1. Visit the official website of APS at aps-csb.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Existing User”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

