Home / Education / APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020 likely to be declared today at aps-csb.in, here’s how to check

APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020 likely to be declared today at aps-csb.in, here’s how to check

APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020: After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the APS CSB recruitment examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at aps-csb.in.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 12:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020. (PTI file)

APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020: The Army Public School (APS) is likely to declare the results of the online recruitment examination for PGT (Post Graduate Teachers), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), and PRT (Primary Teacher) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, on its official website. However, as per the official recruitment notice, the date for the announcement of the results are tentative in nature.

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the APS CSB recruitment examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at aps-csb.in.

The school conducted the online screening test on November 21 and 22, 2020. Candidates who will qualify the screening test will be eligible to appear for interviews, evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.

How to check APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020 after it is declared:



1. Visit the official website of APS at aps-csb.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PGT / TGT Results 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The APS CSB teachers recruitment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

