Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / APSC AE admit card 2020 released at apsc.nic.in, here’s direct link

APSC AE admit card 2020 released at apsc.nic.in, here’s direct link

APSC AE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the screening test can download their admit card online at apsc.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

APSC AE admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

APSC AE admit card 2020: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the screening test for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the screening test can download their admit card online at apsc.nic.in.

Direct link to download APSC AE admit card 2020

How to download APSC AE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download admit card for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer(C) under P&RD (Advt. No. 03/2020 dated 26-06-2020)”



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The APSC AE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
Dec 02, 2020 13:11 IST
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Dec 02, 2020 12:49 IST
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST
LIVE: Odisha government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 400
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

APSC AE admit card 2020 released at apsc.nic.in, here’s direct link
Dec 02, 2020 13:15 IST
RRB NTPC, Group D and other exams dates: Fresh schedule announced, check details
Dec 02, 2020 13:12 IST
In ‘76 Days,’ a documentary portrait of lockdown in Wuhan
Dec 02, 2020 13:09 IST
Don’t think I’ll bowl today’ Hardik Pandya after wreaking havoc in Canberra
Dec 02, 2020 13:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.