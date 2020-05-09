Sections
APSC Recruitment 2020: 260 Assistant engineer vacancies on offer, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application in the prescribed form, obtainable by downloading from APSC’s official website apsc.nic.in application form D/R(New form) on or before June 16, 2020.

APSC Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Wednesday added 104 vacancies for the post of assistant engineer (civil) that was notified earlier vide advt no. 06/2019 issued on March 6. The commission has re-opened the application window for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers on its official website.

As per the notification, the commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 260 vacancies of assistant engineer (civil).

Earlier, the commission was going to conduct the screening test (OMR) on April 5, 2020, which was later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the date for the screening test stands deferred until further notice.



Here’s the direct link to download the application form.

