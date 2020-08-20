APSC Recruitment 2020: 637 vacancies for assistant and junior engineers on offer

APSC Recruitment 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineers on its official website. A notification regarding this has also been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions by sending their applications to Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 on or before September 22, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 637 vacancies, out of which, 182 vacancies are for Assistant Engineers (under Irrigation Department), 87 for Assistant Engineers ( under Public Health Engineering Department) and 368 for Junior Engineer.

Educational Qualification:

1. Assistant Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical: A candidate should have a Degree in the respective branch of Engineering from any Institute recognized by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education).

2. Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical: A candidate must have passed three years diploma course in the concerned Engineering discipline from an Institution recognized by the Government, SCTE (State Council for Technical Education). Diploma obtained through distance mode of education will not be acceptable.

3. Assistant Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical: The candidate should have a Degree in (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical) of an Indian or Foreign University recognized by the Govt. or a candidate must have passed ( Parts A & B) of AMIE (India) in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical Engineering.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the application form.