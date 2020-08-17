Sections
Home / Education / ARIIA 2020 rankings to be announced tomorrow

ARIIA 2020 rankings to be announced tomorrow

The rankings will be released in presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for education Sanjay Shamro Dhotre.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.(PTI File Photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will announce the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2020 on Tuesday, August 18.

The rankings will be released in presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for education Sanjay Shamro Dhotre. This year, ARIIA 2020 rankings will be announced virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ARIIA is an initiative of Ministry of HRD, implemented by AICTE and Ministry’s Innovation Cell, Government of India to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty. .

ARIIA 2020 will have the following six prize categories:



1) Centrally Funded Institutions



2) State funded universities

3) State-funded autonomous institutions

4) Private/Deemed Universities

5) Private Institutions

6) Women (only higher educational institutions)

“For the first time, ARIIA 2020 will have a special prize category for women only higher educational institutions,” reads the press statement regarding the release.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The British press was mostly unfair to Harry and Meghan: Omid Scobie
Aug 17, 2020 18:16 IST
ARIIA 2020 rankings to be announced tomorrow
Aug 17, 2020 18:12 IST
Gunjan Saxena responds to claims her biopic is ‘peddling lies’
Aug 17, 2020 18:10 IST
How much creative liberty is okay when making a biopic?
Aug 17, 2020 18:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.