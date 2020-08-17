ARIIA 2020 rankings to be announced tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will announce the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2020 on Tuesday, August 18.

The rankings will be released in presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for education Sanjay Shamro Dhotre. This year, ARIIA 2020 rankings will be announced virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ARIIA is an initiative of Ministry of HRD, implemented by AICTE and Ministry’s Innovation Cell, Government of India to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty. .

ARIIA 2020 will have the following six prize categories:

1) Centrally Funded Institutions

2) State funded universities

3) State-funded autonomous institutions

4) Private/Deemed Universities

5) Private Institutions

6) Women (only higher educational institutions)

“For the first time, ARIIA 2020 will have a special prize category for women only higher educational institutions,” reads the press statement regarding the release.