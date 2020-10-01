Sections
Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Registration process begins at aps-csb.in, here’s direct link to apply

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aps-csb.in on or before October 20, 2020.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Army Public School Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: The Army Public School (APS) on Thursday invited online applications for the recruitment of PGT (Post Graduation in the subject concerned), TGT (Graduation with the subject concerned), and PRT (Graduation) teachers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aps-csb.in on or before October 20, 2020.

“The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the last two years the number of total vacancies in different categories were 2315 & 2169 respectively,” reads the official notification.

An online screening test will be conducted on November 21 and 22, 2020. Candidates who will qualify the screening test will be eligible to appear for interviews, evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.



The admit card for the recruitment examination are tentatively scheduled to be released on November 4, 2020. The results for the screening test will be tentatively announced on December 2, 2020.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 500.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

