Army to hold recruitment rally for 10 Jammu districts in February-March

Army will hold a recruitment rally for the districts of Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua at Jammu next year.

“The Army Recruitment Rally for the districts of Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua will be held at Zorawar Stadium inside Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu from February 10 to March 10, 2021,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

The admit cards for the already registered candidates will be sent thorough registered e-mail from January 26 to February 9 2021.

All candidates have been advised to read the rally notification carefully and follow COVID-19 directions issued on web page www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for recruitment rally.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic limited number of candidates shall be called per day. The candidates are advised to report to the rally ground only on the date and time mentioned in admit card and not to assemble before the due date and time,” he said.