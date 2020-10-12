Sections
Arvind Kejriwal attends first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

The University, according to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will give job-oriented education to the students.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attended the first board meeting of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

The University, according to the Delhi CM, will give job-oriented education to the students.

“The first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University was held today. I met all the Board members. The objective of the University is to ensure that the students who pass out from here get the jobs they want,” Kejriwal’s tweet read.

The Delhi Assembly in December 2019 had passed the bill to set up the University.



Kejriwal had then said that it will “resolve employment issues and boost the economy.”

He had added that students of this university will create jobs for others through their entrepreneurial ventures.

“The university will focus on industry interface and futuristic research of the job markets, creating jobs and preparing the youth to be employable,” he said.

