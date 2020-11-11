As semesters draw close to end, MU colleges await details on how to conduct exams

With first, third and fifth semesters almost nearing the end, colleges in Mumbai are awaiting directions from the University of Mumbai on how to conduct exams. Sources in the university said exams are likely to be conducted online, much like the final year exams.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, colleges have been conducting online classes for their first, third and fifth semester students. Principal said that colleges have now completed almost 60-70% of the syllabus.

“Some colleges have already finished their semester curriculum through online mode of instruction. We are now waiting for directions on how to conduct exams,” said Anju Kapoor, Principal of Usha Pravin Gandhi college of Management.

Kishore Peshori, principal, MMK College at Bandra said while only 25% of the syllabus has been covered for first semester students, almost 50-60% of the syllabus for third and fifth semester students is completed.

While usually the university conducts winter semester exams between November and January, this year the exams are delayed because of the pandemic. However university officials said that the schedule for winter semester exams will be published shortly.

Sources in the university said the exams are likely to start by December and go on till January next year. The varsity is also planning to kick off the new semester in January 2021.

Even as colleges prepare to reopen their campuses soon, the exams are likely to be held online. In October, colleges conducted final year exams online under detailed guidelines issued by the university.

“Since we already have the experience in conducting exams online it shouldn’t be a problem to adapt the same for winter semester exams,” said the principal of a city college. Before the final year exams kicked off, the university had directed colleges to conduct a survey to map the infrastructure and accessibility of students to take online exams from their homes. Many colleges had made alternate arrangements for students who had limited access to smart devices and internet connectivity.