Assam 12th Result 2020: AHSEC to announce HS Results tomorrow at ahsec.nic.in, here’s how to check

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Assam Board class 12th results tomorrow, on June 25 at 9 am. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online from the official website at ahsec.nic.in. Around 2.3 lakh students who had taken the exam will get their results tomorrow. Assam HSSLC exam was conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres.

Pankaj Borthakur, Assam Higher Secondary Exam Controller, had earlier told Hindustan Times that the council will also send the result in PDF form to all higher secondary institutions in Assam. The hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate of all students will be sent to schools within one week, he added.

Assam Board had already declared the SEBA Class 10th exam results on June 6.The overall pass percent of HSLC exam was 64.80 with boys (66.93%) outperforming girls (62.91%). In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 60.23. Nalbari district (78.73%) had the highest pass percentage while Dhubri with 44.20 was lowest.

How to check Assam HSSLC Results 2020:

Visit the official website at ahsec.nic.in

Click on Assam Class 12th/HSSLC result 2020 link

Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Your Assam Class 12th result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.