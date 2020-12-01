Assam AEGCL Recruitment 2020: 341 vacancies for assistant and junior managers notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam AEGCL Recruitment 2020: Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) on Tuesday released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager and Junior Manager on its official website. The online registration process will begin on December 9, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for AEGCL Manager Recruitment 2020 online at aegcl.co.in on or before December 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 341 vacancies, out of which, 227 vacancies are for Junior Managers and 114 for Assistant Managers in various departments.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/MOBC will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 400. However, application fees are exempted for PWD candidates.

Educational Qualification:

1. Assistant Manager: A candidate should have a full time B.E./B. Tech degree with minimum 60% marks.

2. Assistant Manager (Human Resource): A candidate should possess 2 years full time MBA/PGDM Degree with specialization in (Human Resource Management/Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/Social Welfare) from any Indian University/ Institution approvedby AICTE/UGC with minimum 60% marks.

3. Junior Manager: A candidate should have a full time Diploma course in Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.