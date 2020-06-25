Sections
Home / Education / Assam Board 12th Result 2020: AHSEC HS exam results declared at ahsec.nic.in, check pass percent here

Assam Board 12th Result 2020: AHSEC HS exam results declared at ahsec.nic.in, check pass percent here

Assam Board 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared for the Assam Board class 12th exam can check their arts, commerce, science and vocational results online from the official website at ahsec.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam Board 12th Result 2020. (HT file)

Assam Board 12th Result 2020: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday declared the Assam Board class 12th results of all streams- arts, commerce and science, on its official website.Students who have appeared for the Assam Board class 12th exam can check their results online from the official website at ahsec.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 78.28% while for commerce it is 88.18%. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.06%.Moreover, the pass percentage in the Vocational stream was 91.55%.

Assam Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates

This year, around 2.3 lakh students have appeared in the Assam HS examination, which was conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres spread across the state.

Assam HS Result 2020 declared, check topper list, pass percentage here



Earlier, Pankaj Borthakur, Assam Higher Secondary Exam Controller, had told Hindustan Times that the council will also send the result in PDF format to all higher secondary institutions in Assam. He also said that the hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate of all students will be sent to schools within one week.



Direct link to check Assam HS Result 2020

Assam Board on June 6 declared the SEBA Class 10th exam results. The overall pass percentage of the Assam HSLC exam was 64.80% with boys (66.93%) outperforming girls (62.91%).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Steepest hike: Nearly 17,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours push India’s tally to over 4.7 lakh
Jun 25, 2020 09:15 IST
Assam Board 12th Result 2020: AHSEC HS exam results declared at ahsec.nic.in, check pass percent here
Jun 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Assam Board class 12th Result 2020: Check AHSEC HS Result online in four simple steps
Jun 25, 2020 09:09 IST
Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by China’s PLA: Report
Jun 25, 2020 09:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.