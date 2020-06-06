Assam Board class 10th result 2020 declared at sebaonline.org, get direct link here

Sections
Assam Board Class 10th result 2020: SEBA has announced HSLC results 2020. Students can check their scorecard on the official website. The result can be checked on various other websites.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 08:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam Board class 10th result 2020

Assam Board Class 10th HSLC result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) on Saturday declared the class 10th or HSLC result on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at sebaonline.org. Students can check their scorecard on the official website. The result can be checked on various other websites.

Check the full list of websites where the Assam HSLC Result 2020 is uploaded:

sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/assam, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, newsnation.in, iresults.net, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, results.siksha, assam.siksha

Students can also download an android app named SEBA Results 2020 from Google Play Store to check the results.



Follow live updates here

Students will have to log in using their credentials to check their SEBA HSLC Result 2020.

As per the media reports, around 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Board HSLC examination this year.

Here’s a direct link to check Assam Board Class 10th results 2020

